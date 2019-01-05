One terrorist killed in NW operation

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

One terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Hand grenades, SMGs, spare magazines, and communication equipment were recovered during the operation, the military’s media wing added. Further, ISPR said that terrorist activity was foiled in Balochistan’s Qilla Saifullah and Kahan districts. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, ISPR added.

In another incident, Frontier Corps conducted an operation in the suburbs of Qila Saifullah and Kahan and foiled terrorist activities aimed to “sabotage peace” in Balochistan. Arms and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

Share on: WhatsApp