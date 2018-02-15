One more soldier’s body found in Sunjwan camp; toll 10

Jammu

The death toll in the fidayeen attack at Sunjwan Military Station here mounted to 10 on late Tuesday with army recovering another body of a soldier.

“The body was recovered during searches inside the residential complex where gunfight had broken out between security forces and militants,” army’s Jammu based spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand told Greater Kashmir.

The slain soldier was identified as havaldar Rakesh Chandra of Pauri-Garhwal, Uttrakhand.

A total of six soldiers, one civilian and three militants have died in the attack.—GK