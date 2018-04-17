One shot dead over trivial issue

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

A young man was shot dead over trivial issues at village Sojhiro Umrani, in the limits of Sadar police Station, here on late other day.

According to police, a young man identified as Saifullah, of 26, son of Arz Muhammad Jakhrani by caste was allegedly shot dead by Ali Nawaz Gorshani when Saifullah Jakhrani prevented to Ali Nawaz from passing through his street in front of his house, on it, a brawl erupted which resulting Ali Nawaz allegedly shot Saif Jakhrani dead with TT Pistol and managed to escaped from place of incident.

Area police rushed on the spot and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Jacobabad and handed over to his heirs after conducting post mortem examination.

Area police have registered a case [46/2018] against Ali Nawaz and his abettors on the complaint of Gulzar Ahmed Jakhrani, the brother of deceased young man.