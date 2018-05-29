One shot dead, four inured in firing

Mandi Bahauddin

Dispute over possession of one Kanal land in village Chhawind, between two parties was continuing since long. According to Karmali, he with his brothers Akram, Hamid Ali, Awais and Bashir Ahmed were preparing to plough the disputed land.

In the meantime, the opponent party comprising Zawar Abbas, Anwar Abbas and Shahid Imran and twelve others armed fire weapons came there and opened indiscriminate firing on them.

They including Azmat Bibi were seriously wounded. The injured were moved to THQ Hospital Malakwal where Akram succumbed to wounds. Malakwal police have registered a case on the complaint of Karmali against the accused and further investigation is in progress.