One in nine women in Pakistan victim of breast cancer

Staff Reporter

This October, Hashoo Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility took upon a rather grave issue facing women in Pakistan. Breast Cancer. Alarmingly one in nine women in Pakistan get Breast Cancer. Leading to thousands of deaths every year. Notably, the incidence rate for this cancer in Pakistan is 2.5 times higher than its neighboring countries. When a woman who in most cases is a homemaker is affected with the disease, the entire family is affected.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month worldwide. And there is hope for millions of women in early detection. This hope is exactly what Hashoo Group collaborated with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital this October on, early detection to save lives. With an objective to spread awareness on how to detect that there is something wrong, almost 250 staff members attended awareness sessions conducted by an oncologist from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital Dr. Kashifa Ehsan. That wasn’t it, the hotels reached out to thousands of guests with Breast Cancer awareness material through laundry, Pink High Teas, sixty-second awareness clips with renowned Cricket Captain Sana Mir and actors Maya Ali and Mahira Khan. And best of all lighting up the hotel buildings pink which was a beautiful sight for guests and onlookers.

The campaign was known as ‘Five minutes for me’ with a beautiful pink butterfly as representation. Urging women under the age of forty to simply take out five minutes for themselves to carry out self-examinations once every month, and women over the age of forty to get a mammogram test once every year.