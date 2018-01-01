One nation, one people

No matter what language we speak what religion we belong to we’ve built this nation with our hands. The toil of people from different religions, different sects, different cultures, different languages and different lands. Every creed and every race has its role and has its place. When the time came for test we overcame all our challenges hands in hands in a united manner. We proved to the world that we were one and we are still one no matter what language we speak what creed we believe in. We stuck to only one creed Faith Unity Discipline. We have one faith i.e. non violence and tolerance. Our nation did not inherit a homogenous history. It has a diverse past of multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious identity and its diversity represents a mosaic but we proved to the world we are one Pakistani nation. Here our identity comes to one melting pot but at the same time it does not envision forging this identity to encompass the diversity of nations’ cultures. At the end I would like to address our Muslim Ummah that we should not forget the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH who served as a benefaction for all the worlds and His life has been termed as a true picture of the Holy Quran having complete guidance and the right way for the Muslims. We should not forget that he taught the golden principles of peace and harmony, brotherhood, respect for the humanity, forgiveness and justice.

Rabia Zia

Peshawar

