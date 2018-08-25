One more youth martyred, several injured in Kokarnag

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one youth and injured several others in Islamabad district, today.

The troops killed the youth and destroyed two residential houses during a cordon and search operation at Gadol-Vailoo in Kokernag area of the district. Several people were injured after Indian forces’ personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters in the area. The occupation authorities snapped Internet services in Islamabad district and other parts of south Kashmir while train service remained suspended in the Kashmir Valley on the third consecutive day, today. The troops also cordoned off a school and conducted searches in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Thousands of people attended funeral prayers of an official of Forest Department, Tariq Ahmed Malik, who was killed by unidentified gunmen at Zandpal Kunzer in Tangmarg area of in Baramulla district. Local people told media men that Tariq Ahmed Malik was killed by the armed agents of Indian Army. Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, after he came out of his residence in Islamabad town, today, and put him under house detention.

Meanwhile, people staged forceful demonstrations after Juma prayers, today, in Srinagar, Islamabad, Shopian, Tral, Kulgam, Sopore, Bandipora, Handwara and other areas to register their protest against the BJP-led Indian government’s attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution. The protesters led by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Nisar Hussain Rather, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Imtiyaz Ahmed Shah, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Imtiyaz Haider, Maqbool Magami, Muhammad Hanief Dar, Haji Qadous, Muhammad Imran, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Abdul Rasheed Lone, Parvez Ahmed Buttt and Nisar Ahmed Khan raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The protesters also waved Pakistani flags in Nowhhatta area of Srinagar. Indian police subjected the protesters to brute force at different places.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, called for a two-day shutdown from 30th August against the onslaught on the Article 35-A. The petitions seeking abrogation of Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution, which grant special privileges and rights to its residents will come up for hearing in the Indian Supreme Court on 31st August.—KMS

