One more case of Congo virus surfaces

Staff Reporter

Another case of Congo virus has come to light in the metropolis with a 20-year-old getting diag-nosed, elevating the to-tal number to four this year.
Pervaiz, inhabitant of Karachi’s Saforoa Goth area was diag-nosed with Congo vi-rus at Jinnah Post-graduate Medical Cen-tre after he exhibited signs of Congo Cri-mean Hemorrhagic Fe-ver (CCHF).Earlier in the month of August, another citizen identified as 23-year-old Salman, got in-fected by the disease.
Individuals are prone to the CCHF when a tick attaches itself to the skin of the cattle, while those in close in-teraction with the in-fested ticks or animals can be led to the dis-ease which is said to have a mortality rate of 40-50 percent.
The primary symptoms of the disease that starts abruptly consist of headaches, high fe-vers, rashes, back pain, joint paint, stomach pain and vomiting.

