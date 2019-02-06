5th February is commemorated to show solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters by declaring it a holiday. One minute silence was observed on the Day to honour Kashmiris martyrs. Is it suffice to observe one minute silence and appropriate to honour the Kashmiris martyrs by remaining silent for only one minute?

No way, it is not appropriate to honour martyrs of Kashmir in such a manner instead seems a joke. Realistic efforts should be taken to stop Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir by pulling India for table talks through smart foreign policy and ensure peace in that region.

On the other hand, it is well known that Christian community practice minute(s) silence to condole anyone’s demise which would be right according to their belief and creed and we as a nation should respect any religion’s belief and creed but it is not acceptable to adopt their practice of condolence and being a Muslim nation, we should offer Fateha to honour Kashmiri martyrs.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp