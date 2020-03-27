One minute carelessness can cause death, Sarwar warns people

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that a minute carelessness can become source of death during corona pandemics.

He was speaking during his visit to quarantine center in Government College University Lahore on Friday. Vice Chancellor Dr. Asghar Zaidi briefed the governor. The Punjab governor said that Covid 19 has become greatest challenge for Pakistan but we will defeat it by unity. All medical and paramedical staff, especially doctors are fighting coronavirus on front line.

VC Dr Asghar Zaidi briefed him that there are 394 rooms in university which have been reserved for quarantined patients.

Ch Sarwar said that we are fighting to save 22 crore Pakistani people for which we are establishing tele medicine centers in all medical colleges and universities of Punjab in which more than 300 doctors are performing their activities.

He said “Vice Chancellors of universities are playing important role in our fight against coronavirus. Under leadership of PM Imran Khan, federal and provincial government are taking all desired measures against corona virus epidemic. We also provide all services to people including ration.”

The governor further stated that after spread of pandemic in China, we had started taking necessary precautions. For us, health and lives of people matter more than any other interest. We are not only fighting Corona pandemic, but also fighting financial panic due to lock down in country. We are feeding our millions of food deprived people. We need cooperation from our wealthy individuals, he maintained. According to details, University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHS) Chancellor/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram, Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin, and Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology’s VC Prof Dr Lee Sung held a conference through video link at Governor House Lahore.

During the conference, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and UHS VC Dr Javed Akram briefed the Chinese authorities about the situation created due to corona pandemic in Punjab, number of corona infected patients and other matters.

On the appeal of UHS Chancellor/Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and UHS VC Dr Javed Akram, Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology has announced to initiate joint work/research with UHS Lahore against coronavirus. For this purpose, Chinese Kunming University of Science and Technology will establish a hospital at Kala Shah Kaku Campus of University of Health Sciences (UHS). A Chinese delegation will visit UHS Lahore next week and collaborate with UHS doctors on various matters regarding types of coronavirus; prevention from corona; medicines to prevent corona and research on the virus. Chinese varsity’s doctors will also ensure complete guidance to Pakistani doctors regarding treatment of corona patients in Punjab.