One million trees to be planted in Balochistan

Tree plantation campaign 2023 was launched in Balochistan on Sunday. During the campaign, one million saplings would be planted in the province. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also urged the people including students to take part in plantation campaign to make it successful. Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili will supervise the campaign while Secretary Forest has been appointed as the focal person of the campaign in order to achieve the desired target in the province.

The chief minister has directed to plant trees in educational institutions, hospitals, offices and public places saying that we had turned away from the principles of nature by cutting forests, due to which we were facing natural calamities. To deal with the challenge of climate change, planting trees is very important and to make the campaign successful, the society and all institutions should participate fully and create awareness among the people for the tree planting campaign, he added.—Our Correspondent