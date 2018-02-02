One million people to get Skills Training

Telenor Pakistan has partnered with the Virtual University of Pakistan to launch a nationwide digital skill-building program, “DigiSkills Training Project,” said an announcement here Thursday.

The two year mega-program was said to be aimed at training one million people in Digital Skills for Freelancing and entrepreneurship using ICTs.The exercise was further cited to be duly supported by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom through IGNITE – National Technology Fund (formerly National ICT R&D Fund).—APP

