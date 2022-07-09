One million Muslims perform Hajj

Al-Issa urges Muslims to glorify Allah in Arafat Day sermon; Asks Muslims to maintain unity, brotherhood and cooperation

Muslims should praise the Almighty and become ambassadors for Islam by always following its precepts on good behaviour, said Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and member of the Council of Senior Scholars, during the Arafat Day sermon delivered at Namirah Mosque on Friday.

Addressing the pilgrims and Muslims around the world, he said good deeds would guarantee happiness in this life and ensure Allah’s rewards in the Hereafter.

Al-Issa reminded Muslims that the main injunction of Islam was to only worship Allah.

“Allah has sent down the divine books and sent prophets and messengers as teachers to their nations, calling (them) to monotheism and singling out Allah in worship. All the prophets told their people to worship Allah, and no one else,” he said in his sermon.

Al-Issa, who delivered the Arafat sermon for the first time, emphasized the importance of Islam’s five pillars of faith.

Addressing the pilgrims, he said Allah has honoured them with the opportunity to perform Hajj this year, and urged them to follow the guidance of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) when completing their rituals.

He also urged Muslims to continue to carry out good deeds and treat others well, including those of other beliefs. “All people, whether Muslims or not, respect those with good manners, for sound conduct is a high human value,” he said. He urged the faithful to distance themselves from actions that can cause disharmony, hatred and division.

“Love and compassion should prevail in our dealings, and it is part of our faith that we all together unite,” he said, adding that cooperation can preserve the Muslim community’s cohesion.

“This proves the fact that Islam is an all-encompassing spirit that includes goodness to all humanity. Our Prophet has said: ‘The best people are those who are the most beneficial to people.’”

He urged the pilgrims to take advantage of their time at the holy sites to supplicate and seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins.

Dr. Al Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa said that respecting and valuing humanity is compulsory for all Muslims. He said success lies in fear of Allah Almighty and following His orders. He said that Muslims should exhibit best of the manners as only those who will have good manners will be close to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) on the day of judgment.

The Hujjaj offered Juma and Asr prayers together. They stayed at Arafat spending the whole day in supplication praying for welfare of Ummah.

After Azan-e-Maghrib, they left for Muzdalifah where they offered Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spent the night under open sky. They will also collect pebbles from Muzdalifah to throw at Satin the next morning.

After offering Fajr Prayer at Muzdalifah, they will leave for Mina for remaining Hajj rituals.

The 850,000 foreign pilgrims are performing Hajj for the first time after a hiatus of two years following the travel restrictions imposed by Saudi authorities due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Delivering the wide-ranging sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra, Dr. Al Issa said that Islam is a religion of peace and there is only one Allah and Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) is the last prophet.

“Allah is the only one Who deserves to be worshipped by the inhabitants of the heavens and the inhabitants of the Earth. He has complete knowledge of everything you conceal and everything you reveal.”

“Respecting and valuing humanity is compulsory for all Muslims,” he further said and added that success lies in fear of Allah Almighty and following his orders.

“The combination of the testimony that only Allah is to be worshipped, along with the testimony that Muhammad (PBUH) is Allah’s messenger.”

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world converged in Maidan-e-Arafat on Friday to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj “Waqoof-e-Arafat” which marks climax of the Hajj.

On Saturday, the pilgrims will take part in the “stoning,” the last major ritual of the Hajj. After the stoning, pilgrims will return to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform a final “tawaf” or circling of the Kaaba.

Eid Al-Adha, the feast of the sacrifice that begins on Saturday, marks the end of Hajj.