One martyred as Pak Navy copter crashes

Karachi

At least one naval airman was martyred on Friday as a Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed during a routine operational sortie in the Arabian Sea. Navy spokesperson confirmed the incident saying reason for the crash has not been ascertained and an investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, the navy successfully saved lives of sailors onboard fishing vessel ‘Muhammad Shah Bukhari’, which sank off the Karachi harbour on August 12.

The successful operation was carried out when the boat sank due to a technical fault as soon as it entered in the harbour.

“Pakistan Navy remains on full-time alert to ensure a safe maritime environment in the region as well as in the Indian Ocean,” said a press release by the maritime force. The prompt action of the navy to help the troubled fishermen reflects its professional capacity as well as its resolve to serve its people of the country, added the press release.—INP

