One killed, two injured in cylinder blast

An oxygen gas cylinder exploded Saturday in a factory operating in I-9/2 Industrial Area, claiming live on one worker and causing injuries to two others.
According to police sources, the blast occurred during the re-filling process from big to small cylinder at the factory, which supplies oxygen cylinders to hospitals.—APP

