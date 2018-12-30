An oxygen gas cylinder exploded Saturday in a factory operating in I-9/2 Industrial Area, claiming live on one worker and causing injuries to two others.
According to police sources, the blast occurred during the re-filling process from big to small cylinder at the factory, which supplies oxygen cylinders to hospitals.—APP
One killed, two injured in cylinder blast
An oxygen gas cylinder exploded Saturday in a factory operating in I-9/2 Industrial Area, claiming live on one worker and causing injuries to two others.