One killed, three injured in firing

Bajaur Agency

One person was killed and three others injured after unidentified persons attacked them inside a Mosque in Bajaur Agency.

Officials of the local administration told media Wednesday that the incident took place in Malanagi area of Mamond tehsil in the early hours of Wednesday.

They said members of Tablighi Jammat who had been in the Mosque from the last two days were asleep when unidentified armed persons attacked them with automatic weapons.One identified as Manasab Khan was died on the spot while three others were seriously wounded.—APP