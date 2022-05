In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one person was killed and three others were injured in a grenade blast in Baramulla district, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, militant persons hurled a grenade at a newly-opened wine shop in Dewan Bagh area of the district resulting in injuring of Ranjit Singh, Goverdhan Singh, Govind Singh and Ravi Kumar.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital where one of them, Ranjit Singh, succumbed to his injuries.—KMS