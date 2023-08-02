QUETTA – One person has been killed and several wounded in an explosion near Spinny Road in Quetta late Wednesday, police and health officials said.

Local police and law enforcement agencies teams arrived at the site following the blast and the area has been cordoned off.

A search operation was started while Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called to inspect the adjourning areas.

Local residents told media that a terrorist blew himself up while police have not shared any statement as the investigation is underway.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.