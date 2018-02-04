One killed in police raid

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

A sleeping young man was killed in a late night police raid and firing in village Jan Muhammad Brohi in Taluka Qazi Ahmed. The relatives and villagers staged demonstration on National Highway and blocked it for all two way traffic. However police on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police registered murder FIR against SHO and five other policemen. The police raiding team escorted by SHO Daulatpur Muhammad Rasheed Lodhi on information raided a house in village Jan Muhammad Brohi and in indiscriminate firing killed young man Mahram Ali.

The demonstrators immediately blocked national highway for all traffic between Karachi and up country. A police team held talks with demonstrators who were demanding registration of FIR against against police officials involved in murder. On submission of talks report, SSP Sajid Amir Suddozai ordered registration of FIR against SHO Daulatpur Muhammad Rasheed Lodhi, ASI Abdul Latif and four other policemen. Daulatpur Police registered FIR No 20.2018 under section 147, 148, 452 and 302 and mounted hunt for the policemen involved in murder of Mahram Ali.

Villagers said that Mahram Ali aged 18 years were in routine sleeping at home when police team barged into the house at 2 am midnight. Villagers said that one policeman captured Mahram Ali while SHO fired at his neck killing instantly. Later the villagers concluded the sit-in after registration of FIR. On the other hand city and social circles have strongly condemned the police action and demanded severe action.