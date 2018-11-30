One killed, other injured in road accident

Rawalpindi

One person killed while another injured in a road accident near Chakara in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, two person identified as Aftab Hussain and his son Zaraib Aftab was going to Bhatta Chowk on motorbike, when they reached near Chakra, a van smashed the bike, resultantly, Afatab died on the spot while his son Zaraib got serious injuries.

The accident happened due to over speeding, spokesman said.

The dead body and injured have been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital, he informed.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp