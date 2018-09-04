One killed, many injured in Indian troops’ firing

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more youth and injured dozens in unprovoked firing on protesters in Pulwama district, today.

The martyred youth identified as Fayaz Ahmad Wani was killed after the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on defenseless protesters during a cordon-and-search-operation in Gusoo area of the district. The injured were shifted to Pulwama and Srinagar hospitals.

Earlier, the troops associated with Rashtriya Rifles and personnel of Central Reserve Police Force and police launched cordon and search operations in as many as 15 villages of Pulwama district and conducted door-to-door search. The locals hit the streets against the Indian forces’ actions and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Police arrested a close relative of top freedom activist Riyaz Naikoo from his residence in Beighpora area of Awantipore. A 65-year-old Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh was arrested from his Kaimoh residence in Kulgam district. He was shifted to Kotbhalwal jail in Jammu.

Complete shutdown was observed in Boniyar area of Uri in Baramulla district against the murder of a minor girl, Muskan Jan. Angry protesters blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway to push for the arrest of the murderer. The body of 9-year-old girl was found in Trikanjan forest on Sunday, ten days after she went missing.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership at a meeting at Syed Ali Gilani’s residence in Srinagar, today, said that the Kashmiris were continuously bearing the brunt of daily crackdowns in the forms of killings, arrest and harassment by more than eight hundred thousand Indian troops stationed in every nook and corner of the occupied territory. The JRL condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to pro-freedom leaders and activists in jails in and outside the territory. The leadership made it clear to India that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would boycott any kind of elections and instead continue to demand their inalienable right to self-determination.

The Kashmir Editors Guild during a meeting in Srinagar rejected the police charges against detained journalist Aasif Sultan and asked for making the charges against him public.—KMS

