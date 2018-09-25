One killed in attack on Polio team in Bajaur

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

While the countrywide polio eradication campaign was kicked off on Monday, yet another polio vaccination team came under attack in Bajaur agency though after a relative pause, leaving at least one security personnel dead.

“At least one security official was martyred in attack on anti-polio vaccination team in Bajaur tribal district”. Assistant Commissioner Mamund said adding some unknown armed men attacked Levies personnel who were providing security to anti-polio vaccination team in Mamund Tehsil of Bajaur district. He said that Naib Subedar Sarfaraz was martyred in the attack.

The security forces rushed to the site and started search and net operation in the area. The security forces arrested four suspects though the real culprits remained at large.

It may be recalled that the situation continued to be grim in the tribal areas where there is bigger apprehension about the Polio eradication program and Polio teams have been coming under attacks off and on claiming many lives of the workers and people associated with the vaccination teams.

