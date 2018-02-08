One killed, another injured

City Reporter

Karachi

A young boy was hit and killed by unknown vehicle at DHA area of the city on early Wednesday morning.

The police said that Adnan, 25, was killed on-the-spot by unknown vehicle near Toheed Commercial area.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC), for postmortem.

The deceased body hand over his heir after postmortem at Jinnah Hospital.

In another incident Mst. Bagum Jan, 42, was injured by unknown armed men on resistance of robbery attempt in the jurisdiction of Manghopir police station. She was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for treatment.

The police has registered case and investigation is underway.