One youth was killed and another injured in firing during one-wheeling here in the provincial capital on Sunday. Police arrested two relatives of key accused. According to details, the youth during one-wheeling in Qila Gujjar Singh area of Lahore opened heavy aerial firing.

An exchange of hot words took place between two groups while racing on motorcycles after which armed men of one group sprayed bullets at members of another group. A youth Usama Nazeer 20, was killed while Ahsan was injured in firing. The body and injured were shifted to Services Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police arrested the brother and uncle of key accused identified as Arqam and started raids for his arrest.—INP