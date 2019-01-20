One killed, 7 injured in different incidents

Pishin

One person was killed and seven others including women were injured in separate incidents of firing and road mishaps in district Pishin and Khuzdar on Sunday.

According to details, armed men gunned down one person identified as Lahl Muhammad s/o Abdul Jabbar over personal grudge in Kharalabad area of Pishin and fled he scene.

At least three people including Sajida Bibi, Anar Kal and Irfan were injured in collision between two over speeding vehicles in Haikal Zai area.

Two over speeding vehicles collided head-on in Chako area of Khuzdar resultantly four people identified as Bibi Khadija, Noor Muhammad, Haroon and Muhammad Usman were injured.

The body and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations started investigation.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp