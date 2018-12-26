One killed, 4 injured in separate road accidents

Jhang

One person was killed while four others including a woman were injured in separate road accidents due to intense fog here on Wednesday. According to rescue sources, a high-speed car collided with a truck due to fog near Faisalabad Road on wee hours today.

As a result, 30-year-old man Islam died on the spot while two others Karan and Mustafa were severely injured. In another incident, a rickshaw collided with a truck due to over speed near the new Bypass on Toba Road.As a result, two people Babar and Mohsin were severely injured. Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted all the injured to District Headquarter hospital. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.—APP

