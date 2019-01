Staff Reporter

At least one person was killed and three others injured when two religious groups clashed over possession of mosque here in the metropolis on Sunday. The police arrested ten culprits involved in firing.

According to details, around 150-200 men from Sunni Tehreek and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) attacked the men from Deobandi group who were inside the mosque in Mehmoodabad area of Karachi. One person was killed and three others sustained bullet wounds in exchange of fire.

Share on: WhatsApp