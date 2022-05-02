One injured in Quetta blast

At least one person was injured after a blast hit the customs intelligence office located at Quetta’s Airport Road, the police said on Sunday.

The police said that they have summoned the bomb disposal squad to determine the intensity of the blast.

A security guard said that three unidentified armed men had entered the office and held the staff hostage. He added that the men had tied the hands of the staff and issued “grave threats to them”.

The guard said that the explosion took place as soon as the unidentified men left the office.