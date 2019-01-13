One injured in gas explosion

At least one of the family member was injured due to an explosion caused by gas leakage in Rawalpindi Chakri Road on Sunday morning. According to details, gas filled inside the house which was located at Chakri Road.

The Rescue Officials informed that the blast took place when the family switched on a Gas heater. The Injured was identified as 45 year old Naheed Bibi.

The rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the wounded to nearby Hospital, officials added. Rescue 1122 has appealed to citizens to turn off gas heaters and stoves before going to bed, and in case of gas leakage, not to switch on lights. On sensing gas, occupants should first open doors and windows and vacate the room and call emergency services. —APP

