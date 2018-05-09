One injured as trainer aircraft crashes

A trainer aircraft on Tuesday crashed at Garden Town area here and caught fire.

However, both pilots remained safe. Police said that the plane was part of training sessions, being conducted at the old airport on Walton Road. During a flight, the two-seater plane lost balance and crashed into the side of a house.

Pilot Muhammad Fahim received minor injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment by Rescue 1122, while co-pilot Hasham remained safe.—APP

