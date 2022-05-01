One Indian soldier killed, two injured in Ganderbal road mishap

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, today.

An Indian Army vehicle part of a convoy turned turtle in Sumbal Bala Gund area of Kangan in the district. One soldier came beneath the ill-fated vehicle resulting in his on-spot death. Two other troops sustained critical injuries in the mishap. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was killed and two other persons were injured after the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Dardpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, today.—KMS