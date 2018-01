One held with 100 kites

Rawalpindi

A kite seller was arrested on Sunday with 100 kites and strings by Race Course Police, a police spokesman said.

The accused was identified as Javed . Meanwhile, kites were seen flying in different localities including Dhoke Mangtal, Ratta Amral, Race Course, Banni, Bhabra Bazaar, Asghar Mall Scheme, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Kohati Bazaar, Waris Khan, Iqbal Road, Naz Cinema, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Muslim Town, Bandh Khana Road, Iqbal Town, Commercial, and Dhoke Kala Khan,Dhoke Elahi Bukush , Nadeem Colony and Arya Mohallah depite ban.—APP