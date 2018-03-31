One dead, another injured in dumper-bike collision

At least one person died and another was seriously injured when an over speeding dumper hit a motorcycle here on Friday.

Police said that a reckless driven dumper knocked down a bike carrying two people at Lytton Road Lahore.

One motorcyclist died on the spot while another was critically injured.

The dumper driver fled the scene of accident. The enraged citizens held protest demonstration against the incident and demanded to arrest the driver at large.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police impounded the dumper and after registering a case into the accident started efforts to arrest the driver at large.—INP

