One dead, another injured in car-bike collision

Shahdadpur

One person died while another was critically injured in collision between a car and motorcycle here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at Berani Road near railway crossing in Shahdadpur where an over speeding car knocked down a motorcycle carrying three people.

One motorcyclist identified as Sarang Thaheem 50, died on the spot in the accident, Nabi Bux was critically injured while Gulsher Thaheem remained unhurt.

The car driver fled from scene of the accident. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the car and after registering a case against driver at large started raids for his arrest.—INP

