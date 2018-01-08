One dead, another injured in dumper-bike collision

One person died and another was critically injured in collision between a dumper and motorcycle here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that an over speeding dumper knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people at Korangi Chamra Chowrangi, Karachi. One motorcycle rider died on spot in accident while another was critically injured.

The dumper driver fled scene of accident. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded dumper and after registering a case against driver at large have started raids for his arrest.—INP

