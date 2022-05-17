One dead, 12 injured as blast hits Karachi’s Kharadar area

A blast ripped through the Kharadar area of Karachi on Monday evening, leaving one woman dead and as many as a dozen people, including a police officer, injured.

The rangers personnel reached the site of the incident. Meanwhile, the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that the sound of the blast could be heard in faraway areas, while blazing fire could be seen as people started running here and there in a panic.

The fire brigade reached the site of the incident and doused the flame. A police mobile was damaged in the blast as well.

The development comes four days after an improvised explosive device blast in the Saddar area left one person dead and 13 injured.