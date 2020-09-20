One Corona death, 640 new cases reported

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan has reported only one death during the last 24 hours from Covid-19. On the same day the Corona tally in neighbouring India surged to 5.4 million.

According to the latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday, 640 more people have been tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 305,671. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,416 with the addition of one more death. Total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan stood at 6,952 as of Sunday as 292,303 people recovered so far from the disease.