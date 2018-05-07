One-China policy a reality of International politics: Spokesman

BEIJING : A spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Yan Shuang reiterated on Monday that one-China policy is a reality of international politics and any attempt to project Taiwan as a separate country will be strongly resisted.

Commenting on the Taiwan’s participation in World Health Assembly, the spokesman said at the regular news briefing that the one-China principle is the universal consensus of the international community.

Resolution 2758 of the UN General Assembly and Resolution 25.1 of the World Health Assembly established the one-China principle and provided guidelines for the World Health Assembly to deal with Taiwan-related issues.

From 2009 to 2016, the Taiwan region participated in the World Health Assembly for eight consecutive years as “Chinese Taipei” and as an observer.

This is a special arrangement made through cross-strait negotiations on the basis of the “1992 consensus” in which both sides of the strait adhere to the one-China principle.

Since the DPP authorities have not recognized the “1992 consensus” that embodies the one-China principle, they have undermined the political foundation for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly. This year, the Taiwan region will not be able to receive the invitation to participate in the meeting.

According to a Global Times’s report, the White House’s harsh rhetoric against China will not scare Beijing. China will continue promoting international society to reach a consensus on the one-China policy in accordance with China’s pace.

The Taiwan question is the trickiest, as Taiwan pro-independence forces have posed a systematic threat. By labeling Taiwan a “country,” some foreign firms sustain the fantasy of independence forces and blur the outside world’s understanding of the status of the island.

Time is needed to address the issue. The fundamental solution is to settle the Taiwan question and eradicate lingering traces of colonization from Hong Kong. Troubles are inevitable before Taiwan’s reunification with the motherland.

In most cases, non-governmental forces should play a major role in urging foreign enterprises to correct their language, with the government offering necessary support. Non-governmental forces can be flexible and represent the influence of the Chinese market and thus have a special deterrence.

Chinese should be psychologically prepared for a long-term struggle on the Taiwan question and understand that not all of our requests can be smoothly realized. The more formally we raise a demand, the higher the risk it may be resisted. An always-victorious result is unrealistic and we should push the Taiwan administration to fight against pro-independence forces.

The one-China policy is a reality of international politics. Any attempt by any government to encourage Taiwan independence will offend Chinese society and any company that disrespects the issue will have to pay a price. We hope all sides can understand this before making decisions.

Orignally published by INP