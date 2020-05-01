One brother killed, two injured

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

On a petty issue, one brother was killed while two others were injured here on Friday afternoon at busiest place at Near Ciena Laboratory Kehal Abbottabad.

According to details, dispute erupted between Sher Dill allies “Sheri” with vegetable seller Qadeer S/O Siddique on the parking of vehicle and later accused with his other companion identified as Shezad, Allies “Chiriya” and two others came to the shop and started firing resulting at the spot death of Qadeer S/O Siddique while his two brothers, Waheed and Zaheer received serious bullet injuries. SHO cantt Tahir Saleem, Additional SHO Khursheed Khan alongwiwth ASI Ayaz Khan and police rushed to the spot and arrested main accused Sher Dill and his companion Shezad while police was in search of other two.