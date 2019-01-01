One belt, one road to create a new world order: PCJCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The “One Belt, One Road” (OBOR) initiative of China would play a momentous role to create a new world order based upon equality and openness towards the economic opportunities existing on the globe.

It was observed by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Shah Faisal Afridi and Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain while addressing a meeting of the PCJCCI think-tank today at Chamber premises.

The participants deeply contemplated upon the significant development strategy launched by the Chinese government with the intention of promoting economic co-operation among countries along the proposed Belt and Road railway routes. They were of the unanimous view that evolution on OBOR will also pave way for policy co-ordination, facilities connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and people-to-people bonds between the partner countries in future.

President PCjCCI Shah Faisal Afridi said on the occasion that with its focus on infrastructure, the Belt and Road initiative promotes a more sustainable and inclusive version of globalization compared to the one led by Western countries. The Initiative has been designed to enhance the orderly free-flow of economic factors and the efficient allocation of resources, he maintained adding that the project had also a vide scope of further market integration and create a regional economic co-operation framework of benefits to all. He informed that the railway track under OBOR would be focusing on linking China to Europe through Central Asia on one side and connecting China with the Middle East through Central Asia on the other side by also knitting China with South Asia and the Indian Ocean. It will also create connectivity of China with Europe through the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, he added and hoped that the evolution of this initiative would play a momentous role in bringing a new economic world order based upon equality and openness towards the trade opportunities existing on the globe.

President PCCJCI said, China is playing an increasingly central role in the global economy and this is also reflected in Pakistan-China relations. China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, with total volume exceeding $20 billion and through the railway track expansion under OBOR the bilateral trade will become more accessible and beneficial for Pakistan too.

Mr. Ahmed Hasnain, Senior Vice President PCJCCI also expressed his views about (OBOR) railway track, he said that this project will not only strengthen the bond between Pakistan and China, it will act as an impetus in order to facilitate unimpeded trade, steps will be taken to resolve investment and trade facilitation issues, reduce investment and trade barriers, lower trade and investment costs, as well as to promote regional economic integration. Efforts will also be made to broaden the scope of trade, propel trade development through investment, and strengthen co-operation in the industry chain with all related countries.

