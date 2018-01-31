One more bat and trophy in Shubman Gill’s cabinet

Bipin Dani

Dubai

India’s top order Under-19 batsman Shubman Gill has preserved all his childhood bats and now the bat with which he scored a century against Pakistan in the U-19 World Cup Semi Final in New Zealand will also find a special place in his cabinet at Mohali house.

“We have made a special cabinet for all his trophies and bats and will have more such memorabilia once he returns home, hopefully the team with the World Cup”, his dad, Lakhwinder Singh Gill, speaking exclusively over his mobile from Mohali, said.

The 18-year-old right handed batsman came into bat after the fall of captain Shaw’s wicket but batted till the last over of India innings. Not only he scored a century but also won Man of the Match award.

His century came off the last scheduled delivery. Luckily he survived off a no ball.

“We watched the match from the first ball and were little tensed in the last over but were confident about his ton”. “His hard work has paid off”.

Interestingly, Lakhwinder Singh Gill, a farmer by profession, himself was his coach. “My son did not want to be a farmer and wanted to pursue his career in the sports. I and my hired employees used to bowl at him everyday. He used to practice 4-5 hours daily and never wanted to skip the practice sessions”.

“We purchased a bowling machine at home and when we were tired of bowling at him, my son would continue the practice thereafter”. “We are very very happy with his performance to-day. It was a big match against Pakistan and Shubman’s mother (Keart Gill), a house-wife is equally excited. Shubnam’s parents have bought a house near Mohali Stadium. His elder sister (Shahneel Gill) is studying in Canada.

His grand-parents are living in a village. “Hope our team repeats the performance against Australia in the final”, the dad concluded.