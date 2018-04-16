Oncology conference concludes

Abbottabad

Annual Oncology conference is a source to bridge the gap of technological advancement in research and development and opt modern ways of treatment in the field of Cancer. This was stated by the Nuclear Physician Dr. Asif Jalai while talking to APP. He said that during the three days of Oncology conference beside other activities four important workshops were held including nursing care of cancer patient, palliavate pain management in cancer patients, Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and breaking bad news.

Dr. Asif Jalali said that during the three days long 22nd annual Oncology conference more than 350 top oncologists of Pakistan have participated while experts also presented 63 oral and 35 posters presentations on various topics of cancer. He said that Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is keenly interested to use this technology for human wellbeing and has established dozens of cancer hospitals across the country.

Dr. Asif Jalai said that in Institute of Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy (INOR) Abbottabad we have introduced the state of the art Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) method with the cost of 300 million and it would start within one year as bunker facility for IMRT is under construction with the cost of 75 million rupees. He said that IMRT technology would be used for early stages of cancer I, II whereas IMRT uses linear accelerators to safely and painlessly deliver precise radiation doses to a tumor while minimizing the dose to surrounding normal tissue.

Talking about the cancer patients in Hazara and northern areas Dr. Asif said that at present every year we register 1200 patients of various cancers but as the people of far-flung areas getting easy access it is expected that in coming years the registration of cancer patients would be double in INOR Abbottabad. In Hazara region female breast cancer is at the top whereas in male head and neck cancer, in children blood cancer and lungs cancer is common in Hazara division, Dr. Asif said.

INOR Abbottabad and Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology jointly conducted the 22nd annual oncology conference in Nathiagali where Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem inaugurate the conference. It was the first time when Oncology conference held in Nathiagali where a large number of Oncologists from all over the country participated. INOR Abbottabad is organizing this conference from last 22 years successfully.—APP