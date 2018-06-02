ONA entries for Journalism Awards

Faisalabad

The Online News Association (ONA) is accepting entries for the 2018 Online Journalism Awards recognizing excellence in digital reporting.

The awards feature 37 categories and more than $50,000 in prize money, thanks to the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Gannett Foundation, the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, Journalism 360 and Democracy Fund.Online journalists, digital news organizations and students worldwide can apply for an award, said a press release of International Journalists Network on Friday. Award categories include breaking news; excellence and innovation in visual digital storytelling; audio digital storytelling; impressive storytelling; explanatory reporting; feature; technical innovation in the service of digital journalism; online journalism; public service; online commentary; planned news/events.—APP