On this day in 1990, Wasim Akram became first bowler to complete two ODI hat-tricks

LAHORE – Pakistan legend bowler Wasim Akram bagged multiple feats during his cricket career but the April 5 gives us flashback of his distinguished achievement.

Akram, who is also hailed as Sultan of Swings, on this day in 1990 claimed his second ODI hat-trick by removing Australian players, Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman, in three consecutive deliveries.

The hat-trick made him the first bowler to achieve the feat twice in ODI format.

The PCB in a tweet said, “#OnThisDay in 1990, Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman were sent packing in three consecutive deliveries by Wasim Akram as he claimed his second ODI hat-trick”.

