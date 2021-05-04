On this day in 1990, Wasim Akram became first bowler to complete two ODI hat-tricks

LAHORE – Pakistan legend bowler Wasim Akram bagged multiple feats during his cricket career but the April 5 gives us flashback of his distinguished achievement.
Akram, who is also hailed as Sultan of Swings, on this day in 1990 claimed his second ODI hat-trick by removing Australian players, Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman, in three consecutive deliveries.
The hat-trick made him the first bowler to achieve the feat twice in ODI format.
The PCB in a tweet said, “#OnThisDay in 1990, Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman were sent packing in three consecutive deliveries by Wasim Akram as he claimed his second ODI hat-trick”.
#OnThisDay in 1990, Merv Hughes, Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman were sent packing in three consecutive deliveries by Wasim Akram as he claimed his second ODI hat-trick. @wasimakramlive became the first bowler to achieve the feat twice in the ODI format. pic.twitter.com/GkmZYWX57o
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 4, 2021
“@wasimakramlive became the first bowler to achieve the feat twice in the ODI format,” it added.
The former left-arm pacer first took the cricketing world by storm on October 14, 1989 when he claimed his first ODI hat-trick by bowling out three players of West Indies in Sharjah.
He had removed Jeff Dujon, Malcolm Marshall and Curtly Ambrose with uplayable swinging deliveries. The classic player was given the man of the match award for his figures of five for 38.
As the PCB shared Wasim Akram’s feat on Twitter, social media users started showing praises on the legend bowler with some fans call him “gem”.
He was a gem of a fast bowler. Masterclass.
— Asif Gull (@iamasifgull) May 4, 2021
Golden days of legend
— اسد علي بلوچ (@aliasadali216) May 4, 2021
Need more like WAS
— Ahmed Mujtaba Khan (@amjonline) May 4, 2021
Read more: https://pakobserver.net/babar-azam-becomes-first-pakistani-player-to-hit-fastest-t201-century/