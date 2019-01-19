On the load shedding

I want to draw the attention of the government and K-Electric stakeholders that a huge electric breakdown is going on the various parts of Karachi city. It has been causing disturbance to all citizens especially students who are preparing for Board examinations. The electric shortfall is sometimes undeclared and causes much wastage of time. I, therefore, appeal to the government and departments concerned please look into the matter and relieve the people and especially the students from this serious problem.

Fahmida Azeem

Malir Karachi

