On the boardwalk..!

A few years ago I heard that a hurricane visited the Atlantic City, and laid bare its boardwalk. I had been to Atlantic City a few hours drive from New York some years ago. Buses take you there, and for the cost of the ticket, they even gave me twenty dollars worth of coupons. I put all the twenty dollars into one slot machine and lost everything at one go. I was happy with the result since I don’t like gambling and decided to walk outside.

What a sight. There was Trumps Plaza and the Taj Casino and glass plated buildings where scantily clad beauties went around carrying coins for the machines. Everything spelt money.

I left the buildings and walked along the boardwalk watching the sea. Along the sea front where little tents selling small knickknacks. I walked across and saw something that looked out of place in Atlantic City. It was the poem ‘Footprints’, which was being sold for a dollar.

I picked it up and as I read it there in the middle of all the vice, I wondered what it was doing here in Sin City, till I looked around and saw lonely broken people strolling on the beach, dozens who had lost hundreds and thousands of dollars in the gambling dens and wandered broken.

Now I knew why the poem was selling here. Even to these people there was hope in this simple verse:

Footprints, One night a man had a dream. He dreamed he was walking along the beach with the Lord. Across the sky flashed scenes from his life. For each scene, he noticed two sets of footprints in the sand; one belonging to him, and the other to the Lord.

When the last scene of his life flashed before him, he looked back at the footprints in the sand. He noticed that many times along the path of his life there was only one set of footprints. He also noticed that it happened at the very lowest and saddest times in his life. This really bothered him and he questioned the Lord about it.

“Lord, you said that once I decided to follow you, you’d walk with me all the way. But I have noticed that during the most troublesome times in my life there is only one set of footprints. I don’t understand why when I needed you most you would leave me.”

The Lord replied, “My precious, precious child, I love you and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints in the sand it was then that I carried you…!”Just imagine! What a message; at times when you can’t walk, when you feel all alone, broken and dejected, God carries you..!

