Skardu Hospital, Gilgit-Baltistan’s para-medical staff are on strike due to procrastination in fulfilling of their demands which were promised by local government. Owing to this strike, only poor patients are facing misery. While strike is on for several days, all the OPDs are closed, and concerned authorities are reticent, they are only patients who have to face the brunt eventually. So, patients, even in emergency cases, do not get checked up.

Para-medical staff members categorically apologised patients to entertain them thereby preferring their own demands on latter’s lives. This is lamentable that neither local government pays any attention towards the plight of the patients owing to strikes and closure of hospital nor the health sector of GB seems to be paying any heed towards the issue. Patients are helpless, hospitals are closed and staff grievances are not being addressed. With what else than those who had been chosen by populace are busy? They must look into this matter by shrugging off further lethargy.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan

