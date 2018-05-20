On Srinagar soil, PM Modi says, ‘Kashmir need hugs, neither abuse nor bullets’

SRINAGAR : Stating that Kashmir issue cannot be solved by “bullets or abuses, but only by hugs, the Prime Minister Nerendra Modi has appealed the Kashmiri youth who have joined violence to return to their homes and live a life of dignity and peace.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee was fond of Kashmiriyat and so is Modi. I have said it, neither abuses not bullets will solve the problem Kashmiris are witnessing. The only solution is hugging and loving Kashmiris, “ said Prime Minister Modi while addressing an official function here at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar where he inaugurated the 330mw Kishenganga Hydel Project and also laid foundation of Srinagar Ring Road,

The Prime Minister appealed to those Kashmiri youth who have joined violence to return to their homes and live a life of dignity and peace. “There is no substitute for peace and stability. I urge the youth who have lost their way to return to the mainstream. The mainstream is their contribution to the development of Jammu and Kashmir. The responsibility of taking forward the development process and increasing the pride and honour of Jammu and Kashmir lies on this young generation. The state has so much of resources that there is no question that Jammu and Kashmir can stay behind other states, said PM Modi.

Without naming any country, he said that those who have been helping “violence in the state from across our borders are themselves disintegrated this time”. “We have to respond to those vested interest powers, who incite the Kashmiri youth towards violence. We have to move ahead. The responsibility of taking forward the development process and increasing the pride and honour of Jammu and Kashmir lies on this young generation,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime minister claimed that ceasefire was a “slam” to those who incite the youth towards violence. “Cases have been withdrawn so that these misguided youth live a dignified life and ceasefire is to provide relief to the people,” he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir had the potential to provide electricity to other parts of the country. “Jammu and Kashmir has many rivers that have potential for electricity generation. This state has the potential not only to meet its own requirements, but can also produce power for the rest of the country,” he said.

“Keeping this in mind, we have been working on several projects for the past four years,” he added. He said that the work on the 1,000-MW Pakal Dul power project in Kishtwar district will start soon.

“We are also making efforts to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to every household in Jammu and Kashmir, and advanced technologies such as smart meters are being used, and street lights are being modernised.