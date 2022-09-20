On sideline of UNGA, FM Bilawal meets China’s State Councilor Wang Yi

New York: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met China’s State Councilor Wang Yi in New York on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties. The meeting came on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During the meeting, the two sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral partnership and multilateral cooperation, including at the United Nations. This was also their fourth meeting since Bilawal assumed the Foreign Office in April 2022.

The foreign minister took the meeting to express profound thanks to the Chinese leadership, government, and people for their prompt support and robust assistance to Pakistan in the wake of the catastrophic floods, which was a true reflection of the time-tested “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries.

In a tweet, FM Bilawal said that the two leaders discussed further deepening the China-Pakistan “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and enhancing economic engagement.

Recalling the summit meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping in Samarkand on September 15, 2022, the two ministers reaffirmed full commitment to further deepening strategic cooperation, extending strong support for each other’s core interests and major concerns, enhancing economic engagement, accelerating high-quality development of CPEC, and strengthening bilateral security cooperation.

The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s close convergence with China on multilateral issues premised on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, multilateralism, free trade, and development. He appreciated China’s contributions to global socio-economic development through open and inclusive initiatives like Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Global Development Initiative(GDI).