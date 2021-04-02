On killed in Rajanpur model court firing incident

An armed attacker allegedly opened fire at a model court killing an under-trial and leaving eight others injured including a constable and two lawyers here on Friday.

The accused was arrested soon after the attack, DPO Faisal Gulzar told newsmen and added that old enmity with the deceased was the motive behind the attack.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sardar Khalid Naeem Baloch was not present in court when the incident occurred.

The attack left an under-trial Shahid Hussain Lashari s/o Muhammad Ali dead on the spot while eight others including a constable Rashid Hussain, two lawyers Shahid Manzoor and Malik Moazzam Ali, two clerks of lawyers Muhammad Mateen and Muhammad Ali, another under-trial Arbaz Lashari, Sajjad Ahmad and Syed Asghar Ali were injured.

DPO Rajanpur Faisal Gulzar reached the spot along with a heavy police contingent. He told newsmen that accused Muhammad Arif s/o Pir Bakhsh has been arrested and further action was in progress.

DPO said that the accused entered court room falsely pretending to be a clerk of a lawyer hiding a pistol in a file he was carrying.—APP